1 dead, 1 hospitalized after two-car crash in north Scottsdale

Police say the crash involved two cars. One person died at the scene, and another was taken to...
Police say the crash involved two cars. One person died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say one person has died after a two-vehicle crash in north Scottsdale Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m., Scottsdale police responded to the area of Grayhawk Drive and Thompson Peak Parkway, just east of Pima Road, for the report of a collision. Police say the crash involved two cars. One person died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown.

Police say the road between Grayhawk and Thompson Peak Parkway will be closed as crews work to clear the scene and investigate the crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.

