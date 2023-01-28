Want something to do this week? Check out this list

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Looking for something to do this weekend? You might enjoy one, maybe two of the following.

PHOENIX

The Simon & Garfunkel Story - Orpheum Theatre - Jan. 28

This sell-out West End show has made its way from London to our backdoor. Enjoy this concert-style Broadway show featuring the life and times of duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. You’ll enjoy all your favorites from over the years and learn about these two dynamic performers. Click here for tickets.

An American in Paris - The Phoenix Theatre Company - Jan. 28 - March 12

With music from the great George and Ira Gershwin comes this hit musical, formerly portrayed in the film starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron in 1951. The story tells the tale of an American soldier and a French woman finding each other in the aftermath of World War I. This rendition was adapted by Christopher Wheeldon and directed by Larry Raben. Click here for tickets.

6th Annual Doggie Street Festival Phoenix - Steele Indian School Park - Jan. 28

Join all your neighborhood dogs at the local animal adopt-a-thon at Steele Indian School Park! You won’t want to miss this fun, pet-friendly celebration in the great outdoors this weekend. Bring your friendly dog, your wallet, and get ready for a fun afternoon in the sun. Want to learn more? Click here. This event is free.

SCOTTSDALE

Fitz and the Tantrums - Talking Stick Resort - Jan. 28

Award-winning group Fitz and the Tantrums are headed to Scottsdale, bringing their indie soul pop music with them for one night only. In 2021, Michael Fitzpatrick released his first-ever solo “Head Up High.” Fun Fact: Fitzpatrick’s wife is actor Kaylee DeFer who portrayed Ivy Dickens on Gossip Girl! Click here to lock in your tickets.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Presents: Jessica Vosk - Jan. 29

Broadway star Jessica Vosk is arriving in Scottsdale for one night of celebrated music and hits from all your favorite Broadway shows. Vosk recently starred as Elphaba in Wicked from 2018 to 2019, Fruma Sarah in Fiddler on the Roof, and many other coveted musical roles. Click here for tickets!

TEMPE

Jesus Christ Superstar - ASU Gammage - Jan. 31 - Feb. 5

This show is celebrating its 50th anniversary, if you can believe it! Originally, Jesus Christ Superstar was staged in London, featuring director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie. Since its debut, audiences across the world have fallen in love with its music and creative storytelling. Watch as the Son of God experiences his last weeks with his 12 disciples. Click here for tickets!

CHANDLER

Syncopated Ladies: Live - Chandler Center for the Arts - Feb. 3

This show was created by Emmy Award-winner and tap star Chloe Arnold, meant to celebrate womanhood and the art of dance. Each dancer has a story to share and brings their own energy and flavor to dance. It’s a must-see performance. Click here for tickets.

GILBERT

Lover’s Lane - Gilbert Regional Park - Feb. 3-5

This free event will be packed with vendors, food options and more, which will help you prepare for Valentine’s Day for that very special someone! The event starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m.

GLENDALE

Navarrete vs. Wilson - Desert Diamond Arena - Feb. 3

Mexico’s Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete and Australia’s Liam Wilson will be fighting it out for the WBO junior lightweight world title. Navarrete is the current WBO featherweight world champion, and if he lands this title, he’ll be the 10th Mexican-born boxer to win in 3 weight divisions! Click here for tickets.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.