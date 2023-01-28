Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Suspect arrested after Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale

After four separate Molotov cocktail incidents, Scottsdale Police say they have arrested an...
After four separate Molotov cocktail incidents, Scottsdale Police say they have arrested an alleged suspect.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Scottsdale Police officers confirmed Saturday morning that a suspect allegedly involved in the four Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale in January has been arrested.

The suspect’s identity or details about their arrest has not been made available by Scottsdale Police yet. The following is a timeline of the four incidents this month:

  1. Jan. 7 around 7:50 p.m. near Hayden Road and Via De Ventura: A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a silver Lexus.
  2. Jan. 14 at Postino Highland near Chaparral and Scottsdale roads: A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a black Tesla Model S.
  3. Jan. 17 around 8:45 p.m. at Postino Highland: A Molotov cocktail was thrown, causing minor damage to an unidentified vehicle.
  4. Jan. 21 around 8 p.m. near Hayden Road and Via De Ventura: A Molotov cocktail was thrown in a parking lot.

Several business owners in the area have been expressing their concerns this month. The owner of Campo Italian GM Andrew Marinaro told Arizona’s Family last week, “This is my home. I live across the street so I’m right here in this area so it would be nice to know why someone is throwing Molotov cocktails around.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The investigation is being examined as a homicide, Phoenix police say.
Police search South Mountain Park for more human remains after hiker finds skull
The auction group said that more than $150 million has already been raised for charity during...
Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale raises over $150M for charity; one more day left
Currently, eight border ports, including the Nogales port of entry, have started to use this...
New function in government app helps migrants asking for Title 42 exceptions
New app could help asylum seekers in U.S.
New app could help asylum seekers in U.S.