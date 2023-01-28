Suspect arrested after Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Scottsdale Police officers confirmed Saturday morning that a suspect allegedly involved in the four Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale in January has been arrested.

The suspect’s identity or details about their arrest has not been made available by Scottsdale Police yet. The following is a timeline of the four incidents this month:

Jan. 7 around 7:50 p.m. near Hayden Road and Via De Ventura: A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a silver Lexus. Jan. 14 at Postino Highland near Chaparral and Scottsdale roads: A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a black Tesla Model S. Jan. 17 around 8:45 p.m. at Postino Highland: A Molotov cocktail was thrown, causing minor damage to an unidentified vehicle. Jan. 21 around 8 p.m. near Hayden Road and Via De Ventura: A Molotov cocktail was thrown in a parking lot.

Several business owners in the area have been expressing their concerns this month. The owner of Campo Italian GM Andrew Marinaro told Arizona’s Family last week, “This is my home. I live across the street so I’m right here in this area so it would be nice to know why someone is throwing Molotov cocktails around.”

