Police seek 2 suspects connected to deadly shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for 2 men allegedly involved in a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in west Phoenix.

Around 2:15 p.m., Phoenix police say they were called to a shooting in a neighborhood near 35th and Missouri Avenues. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Alexis Villegas with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators learned that Villegas was allegedly fighting with several men when gunfire broke out. Phoenix police are searching for 2 adult males believed to have been involved. No more details are available, and anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

