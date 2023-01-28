Your Life
Police seek 2 suspects connected to deadly shooting in west Phoenix

Phoenix police are looking for 2 men allegedly involved in Friday's shooting.
Phoenix police are looking for 2 men allegedly involved in Friday's shooting.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for 2 men allegedly involved in a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in west Phoenix.

Around 2:15 p.m., Phoenix police say they were called to a shooting in a neighborhood near 35th and Missouri Avenues. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Alexis Villegas with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood

Investigators learned that Villegas was allegedly fighting with several men when gunfire broke out. Phoenix police are searching for 2 adult males believed to have been involved. No more details are available, and anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

