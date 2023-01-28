Police search for armed suspect who allegedly shot a Fort Apache man in the face
PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ(3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect reportedly involved in a shooting that happened in Pinetop early Saturday morning.
Pinetop-Lakeside police officers say they got a call about a shooting that happened in a home on Ravens Way, near Highway 260. When officers arrived they found a 36-year-old Fort Apache man shot in the face. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.
Investigators learned the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Matthew Saunders, fled the area to the Whiteriver area. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call WeTip at 1-800=782-7463 or Detective Ricky Bunch #2129 at the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department at 928-368-8800.
