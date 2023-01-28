Man who allegedly shot a Fort Apache man in the face arrested

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ(3TV/CBS 5) — The man who allegedly shot another man in the face early Saturday morning in Pinetop has been arrested, police say.

Pinetop-Lakeside police officers say they got a call about a shooting that happened in a home on Ravens Way, near Highway 260. When officers arrived they found a 36-year-old Fort Apache man shot in the face. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

37-year-old Matthew Saunders fled the area and was found by police late Saturday morning. Anyone with any further information is asked to call WeTip at 1-800=782-7463 or Detective Ricky Bunch #2129 at the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department at 928-368-8800.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.