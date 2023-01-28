Your Life
Man dies nearly a month after shooting at Phoenix bus stop

Police say 51-year-old Shawn Hall was shot near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road on Dec. 23.
Police say 51-year-old Shawn Hall was shot near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road on Dec. 23.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man has died nearly a month after he was shot by a teenage boy at a Phoenix bus stop. Investigators said 51-year-old Shawn Hall died at the hospital on Jan. 17.

On Dec. 23, 2022, just before 5:30 p.m., investigators say a group told Phoenix officers of people that Hall was shot at a bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Hall was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Witnesses said the boy left after the shooting, but he and a woman were found nearby. Both were detained, but the woman was later released as a witness. The boy was taken into custody.

Police are working to find out what led up to the shooting. It’s unclear if the boy’s name will be released or he’ll be charged as an adult. Since he’s under 18, his court documents haven’t been released.

