Man arrested in connection with four Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man allegedly involved in the four Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale in January has been arrested.

Officers were in the area of Hayden Road and Via De Ventura around 7:30 p.m. on Friday night when they saw a man, later identified as 55-year-old Bradley Holmes, preparing three Molotov cocktails in a parking garage area. He was arrested and faces various charges including misconduct involving weapons.

“There were incidents starting back on Jan. 7 and about a week later and three days later--we were up to four of these incidents going into the weekend,” Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin said during a Saturday afternoon press conference. He said that there has been no determined motive yet, but that the investigation is still underway.

The following is a timeline of the four incidents this month:

Jan. 7 around 7:50 p.m. near Hayden Road and Via De Ventura: A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a silver Lexus. Jan. 14 at Postino Highland near Chaparral and Scottsdale roads: A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a black Tesla Model S. Jan. 17 around 8:45 p.m. at Postino Highland: A Molotov cocktail was thrown, causing minor damage to an unidentified vehicle. Jan. 21 around 8 p.m. near Hayden Road and Via De Ventura: A Molotov cocktail was thrown in a parking lot.

Several business owners in the area expressed their concerns surrounding the incident earlier this week. Owner of Campo Italian GM Andrew Marinaro told Arizona’s Family last week, “This is my home. I live across the street so I’m right here in this area so it would be nice to know why someone is throwing Molotov cocktails around.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.