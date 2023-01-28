Your Life
Man arrested after nearly 8-hour standoff with officers in Bullhead City

An armed man barricaded himself in his trailer at Silver View RV Resort near Bullhead City on...
An armed man barricaded himself in his trailer at Silver View RV Resort near Bullhead City on Friday for 8 hours.(Canva)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Lake Havasu City Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

It all happened at the Silver View RV Resort at Silver Creek/Gold Rush Road in Bullhead City. An armed man had barricaded himself in his trailer and kept officers in an almost 8-hour stand-off on Friday. Eventually, he came out of the trailer and began shooting at police officers. He missed, however, and one of the bullets went through a nearby trailer and hit a person inside.

Officers returned fire at the man, but there is no information about whether the suspect was injured in the shooting. No officers were injured, and the bystander was taken to a Las Vegas hospital in stable condition. No further information about what started the barricade or any information about the suspect are available yet.

