Cooler temperatures ahead as more rain expected in central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A nice weekend ahead of us with temperatures near average for this time of the year. For Sunday, expect temps in the Valley in the mid-60s. Temperatures will dip at the beginning of the week as our next weather system approaches the region. Models show the best chance for precipitation to be Monday night into Tuesday. Rain amounts look to be in the range from a tenth of an inch to a third of an inch across the Valley.

Snow levels are forecast to remain at or above 4,000 feet. We could see 4-6″ possible in areas like Flagstaff, Williams, and Jacob Lake, with around one inch possible in areas like Winslow, Window Rock, and Show Low. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s Tuesday but then rebound to the 60s by the latter half of the week. By next weekend, temperatures could reach the 70-degree mark.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.