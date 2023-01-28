Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale raises over $150M for charity; one more day left

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Barrett-Jackson announced that more than $150 million was raised for charity this week as part of the 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld.

The auction reached the goal after a 2021 Shelby Super Snake County’s Kustoms edition sold for $350,000 on Friday to benefit Camp Freedom, Inc. A 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Super Crew Pickup sold for $275,000 to benefit Fighter Country Foundation. Several other for-auction charity cars will go up for bidding on Saturday, the last day of the event to benefit a variety of other charities.

In the past, the highest-priced charity car sold at the Barrett-Jackson was a 1950 General Motors Futurliner Parade of Progress Tour Bus at $4 million. “Raising over $150 million for charity is an amazing achievement worth celebrating,” said Carolyn Jackson, chief philanthropy officer for Barrett-Jackson. “We are looking forward to continuing to raise funds and awareness for countless charities. I am truly astounded by the generosity of the collector car community.”

