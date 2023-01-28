Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale raises over $150M for charity; one more day left

The auction group said that more than $150 million has already been raised for charity during...
The auction group said that more than $150 million has already been raised for charity during the event.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:28 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Barrett-Jackson announced that more than $150 million was raised for charity this week as part of the 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld.

The auction reached the goal after a 2021 Shelby Super Snake County’s Kustoms edition sold for $350,000 on Friday to benefit Camp Freedom, Inc. A 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Super Crew Pickup sold for $275,000 to benefit Fighter Country Foundation. Several other for-auction charity cars will go up for bidding on Saturday, the last day of the event to benefit a variety of other charities.

RELATED COVERAGE: Barrett-Jackson car auction in Scottsdale is bigger than ever in 2023

In the past, the highest-priced charity car sold at the Barrett-Jackson was a 1950 General Motors Futurliner Parade of Progress Tour Bus at $4 million. “Raising over $150 million for charity is an amazing achievement worth celebrating,” said Carolyn Jackson, chief philanthropy officer for Barrett-Jackson. “We are looking forward to continuing to raise funds and awareness for countless charities. I am truly astounded by the generosity of the collector car community.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The investigation is being examined as a homicide, Phoenix police say.
Police search South Mountain Park for more human remains after hiker finds skull
After four separate Molotov cocktail incidents, Scottsdale Police say they have arrested an...
Suspect arrested after Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale
Currently, eight border ports, including the Nogales port of entry, have started to use this...
New function in government app helps migrants asking for Title 42 exceptions
New app could help asylum seekers in U.S.
New app could help asylum seekers in U.S.