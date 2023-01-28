Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona Republicans set to decide on party chair, future this weekend with key votes

Arizona Republicans will vote on a new party chair plus various resolutions that will likely decide which direction the party is going heading into 2024.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The future of the Republican party in Arizona is coming to a head this weekend. After a string of key losses in the midterm, the party is meeting to choose a new leader and that’s not all. Besides picking up a new chair, the more than 1,000 Republicans meeting will vote on a number of resolutions that will show which direction the party wants to go. Some of the issues include the possibility of censuring the Republican-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for certifying the 2020 and 2022 elections and demanding a “do-over” of last year’s elections where the party suffered high-profile losses like in the race for governor. “The idea that we’re going to do-over the election, we’re not going to do-over the election. The elections are done. the courts have ruled and we need to move on and what the party needs to do is focus on what we need to do to elect Republicans,” said Wes Gullet, who has been a Republican precinct member since the late 1980s.

TRENDING: CVS and Walmart to trim pharmacy hours due to worker shortage

After a tough election cycle, Gullet says the party needs to look ahead, not behind, to get more GOP members elected. That starts with a new party leader. “I believe we should be picking a leader who’s going to do what Ronald Regan said and create a big tent. I don’t know if any of the candidates moving forward are going to talk about that tomorrow,” Gullet said.

TRENDING: Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup

With polarizing GOP Char Kelli Ward out, there are six candidates all vying to become the next state party leader. The best known among them are Jeff DeWit, a former state treasure and was the chief operating officer of former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The remaining candidates include Shelia Muehling, Vera Gebran, Lori Martinez, Dan Farley and Steve Daniels.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona GOP to decide party's future direction this weekend
SD House committee passes grocery tax cut
SD House committee passes grocery tax cut
Arizona bill would charge fentanyl dealers with murder for overdose deaths
The bill passed along party lines.
Arizona bill would charge fentanyl dealers with first-degree murder for overdose deaths