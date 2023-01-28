Another storm on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We made it to the weekend! The good news? Gorgeous weather is in store for us. It’s another chilly start to the day, with Valley temperatures in the 30s this morning. Defrosters won’t be necessary, but the fur babies will need an extra push to get them to go for their morning potty break. Grab a jacket as you head out and plan to spend a little extra time outdoors this weekend! Plenty of sunshine with a high of about 63 degrees in the Phoenix metro is in store!

Sunday, will be slightly warmer with a high of 66 degrees and sunny. Hang on to your hats and wigs because it will be a breezy Sunday across the state ahead of our next storm system!

Models are trending toward better rain chances at the start of the new work week on Monday and Tuesday. Rain looks light to moderate for the Valley ranging from a tenth of an inch to a quarter. The high country could pick up 2-6 inches of snow, and if that happens, this could become the second most snowfall in one month for Flagstaff. Pretty neat!

Next week’s storm also brings a return to colder, below normal temperatures with Valley highs in the upper 50s for Monday and Tuesday. A warm-up with drier weather is likely by the end of next week. Be sure to use the azfamily First Alert Weather app to find the latest updates on the forecast.

