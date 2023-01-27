On Your Side recovers or saves $148K+ for viewers during January

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — John Mezydlo says he can walk around pain free thanks to back surgery he had 13 months ago. But John’s back surgery came with a $119,000 price tag, a bill that was supposed to have been paid by a company called Solidarity HealthShare. However, after more than a year, John says nothing was ever paid and he was about to be sent to collections.

So, On Your Side got involved and Solidarity HealthShare said they would pay the bill and claimed they had planned on paying it without On Your Side’s involvement. John disagrees and is glad to have the big bill off his shoulders. “This absolutely, without a doubt, was resolved with the help of Gary Harper and On Your Side. It’s a huge relief to know it’s on its way to being resolved.”

On Your Side also helped get money for Daniel and Carol Mueller and another couple, Don and Jane Roller. Both couples don’t know each other, but they all booked cruises and insured their vacations using a travel insurance company called Tripmate just in case they had to cancel.

Due to unforeseen medical problems, the two couples had to cancel but they couldn’t get Tripmate to reimburse them for the vacations they never took. But after On Your Side got involved, that all changed and Tripmate sent out two checks. One was for the Muellers. “I have my money, my $18,000-plus in the bank,” Carol said.

As for the Rollers, they got a check for around $12,000. “I dealt with these people from April to October and got nowhere. And you were able to somehow get them to send me a check about a week and a half after you contacted me,” Jane told On Your Side.

When you add up all the numbers for January 2023, it’s going to be a big year because this month On Your Side recovered or saved $148,182.

