Woman helped in Glendale by Angels on Patrol receives new mobility chair

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Earlier this week, we told you about Angels on Patrol helping a woman living on the streets with a worn mobility chair. Glendale police were called about a trespasser on a business property and found Jenny with her dog under a tarp. Instead of asking her to leave, officers called Angels on Patrol, a non-profit started by a former Phoenix police officer, who set her up with a room at Motel 6.

Now we have an update on Jenny, a former nurse who lost her legs and fingers from a fungal infection. One of the organizations that partners with AoP. K-2 Adventures Foundation in Scottsdale presented the former nurse with a brand new electric mobility chair to help her move around easily. Check out the video for more.

