Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Woman helped in Glendale by Angels on Patrol receives new mobility chair

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | Jenny was living on the streets with her dog and worn mobility chair. Angels on Patrol stepped in to help.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Earlier this week, we told you about Angels on Patrol helping a woman living on the streets with a worn mobility chair. Glendale police were called about a trespasser on a business property and found Jenny with her dog under a tarp. Instead of asking her to leave, officers called Angels on Patrol, a non-profit started by a former Phoenix police officer, who set her up with a room at Motel 6.

Now we have an update on Jenny, a former nurse who lost her legs and fingers from a fungal infection. One of the organizations that partners with AoP. K-2 Adventures Foundation in Scottsdale presented the former nurse with a brand new electric mobility chair to help her move around easily. Check out the video for more.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The annual Barrett-Jackson car auction in Scottsdale is bigger than ever this year, with more...
Barrett-Jackson car auction in Scottsdale is bigger than ever in 2023
Homeless woman in Glendale receives new mobility chair from Angels on Patrol
Sarah Taylor and her friends provide support for local west Valley pet organizations. He help...
Buckeye pet rescue organizer wins Pay It Forward award
Buckeye woman who helps nonprofit animal rescues wins Pay It Forward award