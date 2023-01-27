Sunny, dry conditions expected for the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another cold start to our morning with lows in the 30s once again; on average, our low is 47 degrees. Our forecast low on Saturday is 39; if this happens, it will be the third longest streak of sub-40 low temperatures since 1989. It has been a cool winter season, for sure.

Expect to see more sunshine and dry conditions through the weekend. Temperatures will warm up in the mid-60s on both Saturday and Sunday. Our average high this time of year is near 70 degrees. Enjoy it because another system will bring some changes our way.

Our next weather maker is moving in from out west on Monday. This system will bring a chance of rain in the Valley and mountain snowfall up north in the High Country. It will not only bring some moisture but expect a drop in temperatures and breezy conditions starting Monday. Rain totals in the Valley will range from 10″ to .25″ of an inch. Along the rim, so far, we are seeing the potential of 3-6″ of snowfall.

So far this month, Flagstaff has reached the third snowiest January on record. At this point, all we need is over 3″ of snow to become the second most snowfall in one month.

