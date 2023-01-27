A slight warmup into the weekend with another storm on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s another chilly start to the day with Valley temperatures in the 30s this morning. Look for sunshine and lighter winds this afternoon, with a high of about 62 degrees in the Phoenix metro.

We’ll be below average with our weekend temperatures, but slowly warming up just a bit with the afternoon highs. Look for a high of 64 Saturday and 67 on Sunday. Both days feature abundant sunshine, but Sunday will be breezy across the state ahead of our next storm.

Models are trending toward better rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Rain amounts look light to moderate for the Valley, but High Country communities like Flagstaff could pick up two to six inches of snow.

Next week’s storm also brings a return to colder temperatures, with Valley highs in the upper 50s for Monday and Tuesday. A warm-up is likely by the end of next week.

