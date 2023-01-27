‘She made the best out of her situation’: Friends remembering teen found dead in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Life for 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers (Kam) wasn’t easy. Friends said she had to deal with a lot of adversity and lived much of her life in state care. Regardless, they said she made the best out of her situation.

Keith Plummer attended a residential treatment program at Desert Lily Academy with Kam a few years ago and the two became friends. Keith said she checked up on Kam from time to time, and the last she spoke to her, she said Kam was happy and doing well for herself. “She’s an incredible person, always happy, makes everybody laugh and has the best jokes,” Plummer said.

Police said Kam and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar ran away from a group home on January 7. But on January 21, they were found dead in a water basin less than a mile away. When news broke out about Kam’s death, friends were in disbelief, telling Arizona’s Family she was the last person something like this should have happened to. “I think all of us were really heartbroken and shocked,” Plummer said. “The idea of someone with that big of a heart and always willing to light up a room no matter what was going on in her own life just sucks to see it happen to somebody who really doesn’t deserve it.”

Friends described Kam as selfless, forgiving, and kind. They say she planned to go back to high school and wanted to turn her life around. “She was only 15, and her life was just ended. She had no real chance in the world because it was just ripped away from her,” Plummer said.

The cause of death for both teenagers is still unknown, and police are investigating all possible avenues, including foul play.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.