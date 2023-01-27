Scottsdale business rethinking security after fourth Molotov cocktail incident this month

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale families and businesses are on edge after learning of more attacks involving Molotov cocktails. Police are investigating four Molotov cocktail incidents this month. All of them dealt with someone throwing the explosive device into a parked, unoccupied car.

The first arson case happened on Jan. 7 when police said around 7:50 p.m. at a parking lot near Hayden Road and Via De Ventura. That’s when someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a silver Lexus. The second incident happened on Jan. 14 at the parking lot at Postino Highland near Chaparral and Scottsdale roads. Witnesses heard a loud noise and saw a car on fire. They used dirt to put out the flames on the Black Tesla Model S.

The third Molotov cocktail arson happened on Jan. 17 again at the Postino Highland location around 8:45 p.m. Police said there was minor damage to the parked vehicle. The fourth incident happened on Saturday around 8 p.m. in a parking lot near Hayden Road and Via De Ventura. Scottsdale police have not released any suspect information or if the cases are related.

The general manager of Campo Italian told Arizona’s Family that they’re now thinking of installing cameras looking out to the parking lot in the wake of this string of crimes. “This is my home. I live across the street so I’m right here in this area so it would be nice to know why someone is throwing Molotov cocktails around,” said Campo Italian GM Andrew Marinaro.

Arizona’s Family spoke to retired ATF agent Wayne Miller who’s solved cases dealing with Molotov cocktails during his 25-year career. “Making a Molotov cocktail is very simple. You don’t need a lot of material and you don’t need to spend a lot of money making it,” said Miller. “It is under federal law, it is illegal to make and utilize.”

Miller said authorities are likely creating a profile and recreating the Molotov cocktail. “Your authorities are setting up a profile, doing it by time, date and location,” said Miller. “They will put the actual bottles back together, they will actually collect every piece of glass.” If you know anything about this crime spree, you’re asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.