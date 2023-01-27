Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood

The shooting happened near 36th and Missouri Avenues.
The shooting happened near 36th and Missouri Avenues.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Officers arrived near 36th and Missouri avenues and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The man hasn’t been identified.

GRAPHIC: New body-cam videos show shooting of Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix

Video from Arizona’s Family shows police tape blocking off a portion of the road and officers speaking to neighbors. Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the crime. No information about possible suspects has been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Molotov cocktail incident happened on Saturday at the Campo Italian restaurant parking lot.
Scottsdale business rethinking security after fourth Molotov cocktail incident this month
New body-cam videos show the shooting of Scottsdale Police Sgt. Scott Galbraith at an apartment...
GRAPHIC: New body-cam videos show shooting of Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix
Graphic video: Body cameras show shooting of Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix
The Federal Trade Commission has been cracking down on auto dealers charging extra fees when...
FTC cracking down on questionable auto sales practices