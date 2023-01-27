Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Officers arrived near 36th and Missouri avenues and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The man hasn’t been identified.

Video from Arizona’s Family shows police tape blocking off a portion of the road and officers speaking to neighbors. Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the crime. No information about possible suspects has been released.

