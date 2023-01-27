Your Life
Jason Derulo and The Black Keys headline NFL TikTok Tailgate

Jason Derulo and The Black Keys are headlining a special TikTok event before Super Bowl 57
Jason Derulo and The Black Keys are headlining a special TikTok event before Super Bowl 57(Courtesy: NFL)
By Athena Kehoe
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Experience “Savage Love” with Jason Derulo and feel like a “Wild Child” with the Black Keys during the ultimate pregame party for Super Bowl LVII on TikTok.

While the event is livestreamed from the State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, viewers can tailgate with Derulo and The Black Keys. Fans watching from around the world can kick off Super Bowl Sunday here on the NFL’s official TikTok account.

Derulo is a global pop sensation. He has sold over 250 million singles worldwide and achieved 15 platinum singles. Fans can definitely expect to hear some of his most popular songs like “Whatcha Say” and “Take You Dancing,” but also stay tuned for the performance of his new song “Saturday/Sunday.”

@nfl

tell your mom @jasonderulo is co-headlining this year's #TikTokTailgate 🥳 @tiktok #SuperBowl

♬ original sound - Joy / winter

The Black Keys will jam out in a different way with their rock and roll style. The two-man band has released 11 studio albums. The release of “Dropout Boogie” led them to their sixth consecutive top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 in the U.S.

This is the third year that the NFL has partnered with TikTok to provide fans with a pregame celebration. Portions of Derulo’s and The Black Keys’ performances will be televised in the FOX Super Bowl LVII Pregame Show.

