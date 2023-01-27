Human remains found in irrigation canal near Laveen

GILA RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help after human remains were found earlier this month in the Gila River Indian Community near Laveen.

The skeletal remains were found on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 12 in an irrigation canal along Elliot Road, west of 59th Avenue. Gila River police believe the remains are of a male, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, possibly white or Hispanic, and between the ages of 15 and 20. He was found wearing red Fubu XL-sized pants, a multi-colored XL-sized HUP brand shirt and a red Gildan XL-sized sweater. He was also wearing a chain with a lock around his neck.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man are encouraged to contact Detective Laura Payne, Gila River Police Department at (520) 562-4511 or (520) 562-3361.

The Gila River Police Department need help identifying a man found Thursday, Jan. 12, in an irrigation canal along Elliot Road on Gila River Indian Community near Laveen. (Courtesy of the Gila River Police Department)

