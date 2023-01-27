Gun brought to elementary school in El Mirage, two 13-year-olds arrested

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two teens were arrested on Thursday after police said they brought a gun to an elementary school in El Mirage. According to officers, a Riverview Elementary School student saw an unloaded semiautomatic pistol lying in the street about two blocks away from the school near 119th Avenue and Cactus Road. That student didn’t pick it up and told the staff when they got to school. Officers went to the area where the gun was spotted and couldn’t find it.

That’s because police say a 13-year-old student saw a gun lying in the street, picked it up and put it in a backpack. They went on campus and gave the gun to another 13-year-old student, police said. Investigators said officers eventually found the gun in a backpack, and it was confiscated. The two teens, a boy and a girl, were arrested. It’s unclear who first saw the gun and gave it to the other. Police said no threats were made against the school.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.