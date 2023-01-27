Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Gun brought to elementary school in El Mirage, two 13-year-olds arrested

Police said no threats were made against other students or staff.
Police said no threats were made against other students or staff.(Pixabay)
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two teens were arrested on Thursday after police said they brought a gun to an elementary school in El Mirage. According to officers, a Riverview Elementary School student saw an unloaded semiautomatic pistol lying in the street about two blocks away from the school near 119th Avenue and Cactus Road. That student didn’t pick it up and told the staff when they got to school. Officers went to the area where the gun was spotted and couldn’t find it.

TRENDING: College baseball player accused of killing javelina with a bat in Surprise

That’s because police say a 13-year-old student saw a gun lying in the street, picked it up and put it in a backpack. They went on campus and gave the gun to another 13-year-old student, police said. Investigators said officers eventually found the gun in a backpack, and it was confiscated. The two teens, a boy and a girl, were arrested. It’s unclear who first saw the gun and gave it to the other. Police said no threats were made against the school.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Friend remembering teen found dead after running away from Mesa group home
Keith Plummer (left) attended a residential treatment program at Desert Lily Academy with Kam a...
‘She made the best out of her situation’: Friends remembering teen found dead in Mesa
Arizona bill would charge fentanyl dealers with murder for overdose deaths
The bill passed along party lines.
Arizona bill would charge fentanyl dealers with first-degree murder for overdose deaths