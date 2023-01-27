Your Life
Find parking for Super Bowl events around Phoenix with SpotHero

SpotHero works with locations to reserve parking for you for Super Bowl events in Phoenix.(Courtesy of SpotHero)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:56 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix area is about to get busy with Super Bowl events. There are several options to get to them safely: the light rail, bus, rideshare or a taxi. But if you don’t want to use those options and instead plan to be the designated driver, SpotHero, a digital parking reservation software company, has you covered.

You can make reservations as low as $10 at these locations.

