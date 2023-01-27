Find parking for Super Bowl events around Phoenix with SpotHero

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix area is about to get busy with Super Bowl events. There are several options to get to them safely: the light rail, bus, rideshare or a taxi. But if you don’t want to use those options and instead plan to be the designated driver, SpotHero, a digital parking reservation software company, has you covered.

You can make reservations as low as $10 at these locations.

Check out our other Super Bowl LVII coverage and related events here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.