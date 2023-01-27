Find parking for Super Bowl events around Phoenix with SpotHero
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:56 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix area is about to get busy with Super Bowl events. There are several options to get to them safely: the light rail, bus, rideshare or a taxi. But if you don’t want to use those options and instead plan to be the designated driver, SpotHero, a digital parking reservation software company, has you covered.
You can make reservations as low as $10 at these locations.
- NFL Experience at Phoenix Convention Center (Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, Feb. 9, Feb. 10 and Feb. 11) 18 garages/lots with parking as low as $10 within a mile of the Phoenix Convention Center
- Super Bowl Opening Night + Bud Light Music Fest at Footprint Center (Feb. 6, Feb. 9, Feb. 10 and Feb. 11) 18 garages/lots with parking as low as $10 within a mile of the Footprint Center
- NFL Experience Outdoor + Outdoor Watch Party at Margaret T. Hance Park (Feb. 9, Feb. 10, Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 [outdoor experience], Feb. 12 [Super Bowl Watch Party]) 9 garages/lots with parking as low as $10 within a mile of Margaret T. Hance Park
