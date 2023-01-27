Your Life
Driver seriously hurt after truck crashes, nearly hits home in Tempe

A man was seriously hurt early Friday morning after a rollover crash that ended in the front...
A man was seriously hurt early Friday morning after a rollover crash that ended in the front yard of a Tempe home.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:30 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A man is seriously hurt after crashing his pickup truck in a Tempe neighborhood, nearly hitting a house.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Mill Avenue and Baseline Road. Tempe police say the driver of a small pickup truck was speeding when he first collided with another car. The driver of the car wasn’t hurt. He then reportedly sped away before losing control and rolling his truck in the front yard of a nearby home on Duke Drive.

Emergency crews pulled the man from the wreckage and he was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police say they found open containers in the truck and suspect he may have been impaired.

No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.

