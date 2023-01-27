Barrett-Jackson car auction in Scottsdale is bigger than ever in 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — The annual Barrett-Jackson car auction at WestWorld in Scottsdale has something for everyone and is expected to bring in a record number of people this year, possibly up to 300,000 visitors!

This year’s auction returns following the most successful year in the company’s 50-year history and it’s even bigger in 2023. For one thing, there are over 1,900 cars for this year’s event — the most ever. Walking from the entrance of Barrett-Jackson all the way out to the back is about a one-mile trek, and that’s just inside. Outside WestWorld, you’ll find performance tracks with everything from thrill rides to hot laps.

It’s also a family-friendly event that offered STEM activities during opening weekend, along with a fashion show and thrilling off-road experiences. But what Barrett-Jackson is most known for is the exotic and rare cars that bring in bidders from around the globe, and that’s where we’ll start.

Million-dollar cars, trucks and more

Craig Jackson shows off some of the most exotic and unique cars up for auction at this year's event at WestWorld.

Craig Jackson shows Arizona’s Family anchors Scott Pasmore and Olivia Fierro some of the hottest cars on the auction floor at this year’s event at WestWorld in Scottsdale. Watch the video above for more.

Take a ride in the Off-Road Experience

This year, Barrett-Jackson added new Ride ‘N Drive Experiences at Scottsdale auction.

Need a dose of adrenaline? The Barrett-Jackson Performance Track has been home to Hot Laps and Thrill Rides for years, putting guests in the passenger seat with a professional driver. Experience the performance, speed and off-road action of some of the latest and greatest vehicles from Dodge, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Ford and Toyota. And this year, Barrett-Jackson added new Ride ‘N Drive Experiences at Scottsdale auction.

The coolest in custom cars

Arizona's Family caught up with Dave Kindig, who's incredibly popular in the custom car world, to talk about the custom car he built for Barrett-Jackson.

Dave Kindig is pretty popular in the custom car world, and even has his own television show. He built a custom car specifically for Barrett-Jackson called the Kindig CF1, which is based on a 1953 Corvette. It hits the auction block on Saturday.

World’s only turbine-powered Batmobile

While this Batmobile wasn't actually used in the movie, it is the only version in the world that's turbine-powered.

Barrett-Jackson features a number of recreations of vehicles that appeared in movies and TV shows, including the Batmobile from the 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson. This version may not have been in the film, but it is the world’s only turbine-powered Batmobile! Check out the video above and tap/click here to read more about the hero car.

Vote for your favorite custom cars and trucks

Some of the best custom car and truck builders from the U.S. and world were hand-selected by Barrett-Jackson staff for entry into the 2023 Barrett-Jackson Cup.

Some of the best custom car and truck builders from the U.S. and the world were hand-selected by Barrett-Jackson staff for entry into the 2023 Barrett-Jackson Cup. Check out the video above to see some of the 50 incredible builds at this year’s show. And after, you get to be the judge! You can select your favorite from the list and send them to the winner’s circle.

Tap/click here to vote for the People’s Choice award winner! Voting closes at noon MST on Friday, Jan. 27 and the winner will be revealed at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

If you want to check out this year’s car auction, you better hurry. The last day of the nine-day event is Sunday, Jan. 29. Tap/click here for ticket information.

There wasn’t even enough room for all the cars this year, which means they’ll need to expand heading into 2024’s auction. Barrett-Jackson also marks the unofficial kick-off to events season around the Valley, which includes the WM Phoenix Open from Feb. 6-12 at TPC in Scottsdale and Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12!

