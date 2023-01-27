5 fun things to check out this weekend in the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From filling your belly with tasty food with checking out a new, fast-growing sport, there is plenty of things to do this weekend in the Phoenix area.

Immersive Monet & the Impressionists

Experience 19th-century art in a whole new way this weekend at Immersive Monet and the Impressionists at the Lighthouse Artspace in Scottsdale. Attendees can feel like they are inside famous paintings from the Impressionist era. Tickets for Saturday are $40.

Street Eats Food Truck Festival

This weekend, foodies can check out some dynamite food trucks at the 11th annual Street Eats Food Truck Festival at Salt River Fields on Saturday and Sunday. More than 40 food trucks will be there with all kinds of cuisine like Mexican, Italian, BBQ, American classics and more. Tickets start at $12.

Barrett-Jackson

It’s the last weekend for the Barrett-Jackson car show. Beautiful cars, new and old, will be on display with memorabilia available at Westworld in Scottsdale. You can buy tickets at the door.

Major League Pickleball

Pickleball is a combination of table tennis, squash and regular tennis and the fast-growing sport is coming to the Valley. AZ Drive is a local pro pickleball team owned by a collection of Arizona stars, including Larry Fitzgerald, Devin Booker, Dierks Bentley, Sam Fox and more. The team made its debut on Thursday at the Major League Pickleball by Margaritaville Tournament. It’s taking place at Bell Bank Park in Mesa through Sunday.

Tacos & Tequila Festival

The dynamic duo of tacos and tequila is back in the West Valley. The annual Tacos & Tequila Festival is Saturday at Hidden Lake in Buckeye. It’ll be a day full of taco trucks, tequila tastings, vendors, artists, animated entertainment and more.

