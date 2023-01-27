Your Life
2 more arsons reported in Molotov cocktail spree in Scottsdale

Postino Highland has been hit with two arson crimes in January.
Postino Highland has been hit with two arson crimes in January.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:08 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are asking the public for help after two more Molotov cocktails were used in the city, bringing the total to four in January. The latest arson incident was reported on Saturday around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Campo Italian near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura. No one was hurt, and no vehicles were damaged. Just four days before, on Jan. 17, police said a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a car at Postino Highland near Scottsdale and Camelback roads, the second time the fiery weapon was used on a car at the restaurant. Officers say there was minor damage to the car’s door but no one was hurt.

The crime spree began on Jan. 7, when someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a car near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura. Then a week later, witnesses heard a loud crash and saw a vehicle on fire at Postino Highland. Witnesses were able to put out the fire, but the car was damaged. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 480-312-5000 or submit a tip at 480-312-8477 (TIPS). People can also submit a tip online.

