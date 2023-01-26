Wrong-way drunk driver sentenced to 11.5 years for Chandler crash that left father dead

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way drunk driver will be behind bars for over a decade after killing a father and Valley bartender almost a year ago in Chandler. On Tuesday, Hannah Dike was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison as part of a plea deal. She faced more than two decades in prison but her previous DUI played a role in the punishment.

Investigators say on Feb. 10, 2021, Dike was drinking with friends in Ahwatukee for several hours before driving the wrong way on I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. Court documents say that she was driving east in the westbound HOV lane for more than a mile and only going 35 miles per hour. Meanwhile, Bobby Kramer was on his way home to his then-pregnant wife and son when Dike hit his car head-on while he was going 70 miles an hour. Emergency crews arrived, and Kramer died at the scene. DPS troopers found Dike unconscious in her car, and she smelled like alcohol, investigators said. She was taken to the hospital, where her BAC was 0.237, nearly three times the legal limit. She pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter last month.

