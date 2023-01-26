Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Wrong-way drunk driver sentenced to 11.5 years for Chandler crash that left father dead

Hannah Dike was driving the wrong way and drunk when she hit Bobby Kramer last February,...
Hannah Dike was driving the wrong way and drunk when she hit Bobby Kramer last February, investigators said.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way drunk driver will be behind bars for over a decade after killing a father and Valley bartender almost a year ago in Chandler. On Tuesday, Hannah Dike was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison as part of a plea deal. She faced more than two decades in prison but her previous DUI played a role in the punishment.

TRENDING: 4 teens arrested in connection to Coolidge drive-by that killed girl

Investigators say on Feb. 10, 2021, Dike was drinking with friends in Ahwatukee for several hours before driving the wrong way on I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. Court documents say that she was driving east in the westbound HOV lane for more than a mile and only going 35 miles per hour. Meanwhile, Bobby Kramer was on his way home to his then-pregnant wife and son when Dike hit his car head-on while he was going 70 miles an hour. Emergency crews arrived, and Kramer died at the scene. DPS troopers found Dike unconscious in her car, and she smelled like alcohol, investigators said. She was taken to the hospital, where her BAC was 0.237, nearly three times the legal limit. She pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter last month.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunny but windy Thursday
The Gonzales' are pitching their product as an affordable alternative to pesticides and other...
Gilbert dads create new product to keep scorpions from getting into homes
The It's a Penalty campaign has been going on since 2014 and has been training the hospitality...
Anti-human trafficking campaign uses Super Bowl to shed light on year-round problem
A Mesa man has been arrested after reportedly choking a man to death early Tuesday morning.
Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say