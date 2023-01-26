Truck dumps load of gravel on I-17 near Deer Valley Rd. in Phoenix; expect traffic delays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you plan on heading south into central Phoenix using Interstate 17, you’ll want to find another way to get around and a few extra minutes to get there.

Initial reports of a crash were reported around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the southbound lanes of I-17 near Deer Valley Road. Video from ADOT cameras showed a truck hauling gravel had tipped over its load. It also appeared that a red pick-up truck was involved in the accident as well. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Department of Public Safety troopers on possible injuries. At this time, however, troopers have confirmed minor injuries in a related backup crash that involved four vehicles.

Typically, crashes like these can take hours to clean up, so you’ll want to find an alternate route including side streets and using the SR-51 and Loop 101 freeways to get around the city’s north side. Click/tap here for live First Alert Traffic updates.

