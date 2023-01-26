Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Truck dumps load of gravel on I-17 near Deer Valley Rd. in Phoenix; expect traffic delays

A semi hauling gravel and a pickup truck were involved in a crash on I-17 in north Phoenix late...
A semi hauling gravel and a pickup truck were involved in a crash on I-17 in north Phoenix late Thursday morning.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you plan on heading south into central Phoenix using Interstate 17, you’ll want to find another way to get around and a few extra minutes to get there.

Initial reports of a crash were reported around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the southbound lanes of I-17 near Deer Valley Road. Video from ADOT cameras showed a truck hauling gravel had tipped over its load. It also appeared that a red pick-up truck was involved in the accident as well. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Department of Public Safety troopers on possible injuries. At this time, however, troopers have confirmed minor injuries in a related backup crash that involved four vehicles.

Typically, crashes like these can take hours to clean up, so you’ll want to find an alternate route including side streets and using the SR-51 and Loop 101 freeways to get around the city’s north side. Click/tap here for live First Alert Traffic updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here's how the City of Glendale is preparing for big business ahead of Super Bowl LVII
MCDOT shared photos of the hard road closures.
One hospitalized after serious wreck closes Thunderbird Road in Peoria
Coolidge police say Derek Manuel admitted some involvement in the shooting.
Coolidge teen girl killed after 25+ rounds fired at house, court docs say
.
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations