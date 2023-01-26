‘Super Kids-Super Sharing’ brings sports equipment, supplies to Phoenix-area schools

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds took part in the NFL Green’s latest project to donate sports equipment, book, and school supplies to schools and students in need.

On Thursday, More than 70 local schools and all Valley of the Sun YMCA locations worked to bring used and new books, sports equipment, school supplies, and games that will be shared with Valley schools and youth organizations.

The project, called “Super Kids-Super Sharing,” has been part of the Super Bowl host cities’ tradition for 24 years.

Not only that, but Verizon will be helping Valley nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa by presenting them a $25,000 check. In addition, a grant is being delivered to Elevate Phoenix, which is expected to use the money to buy a van to transport youth to and from activities.

NFL Green is partnering with the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, Arizona Cardinals, The Salvation Army, Verizon, and the Valley of the Sun YMCA for Super Kids-Super Sharing.

