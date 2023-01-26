Sections of I-10, I-17, US 60 among major freeway closures around metro Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Plan ahead if your upcoming weekend travel involves major freeways around Phoenix.

Interstate 10 will close in both directions in the East Valley for construction this weekend, stretching from U.S. 60 to Loop 202. The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving early if you plan to drive in that area or are taking that route to Tucson. Construction is part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, as crews will remove temporary structures and build the new Guadalupe Road bridge barrier.

I-10 Westbound

The I-10 west and its on-ramps will close between Loop 202 and U.S. 60 from Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 10 p.m. Closures also include:

The I-10 interchange on Loop 202 east and west

The U.S. 60 east on-ramp at Priest Drive

If you’re heading to the West Valley, ADOT recommends bypassing the closure by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue. If you’re heading to or past Sky Harbor, ADOT recommends using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound U.S. 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure.

I-10 Eastbound

The I-10 east and its on-ramps will close between U.S. 60 to Loop 202 from Saturday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m. Closures also include:

The eastbound interchange from U.S. 60 west

The HOV ramps in both directions that connect I-10 and U.S. 60

The eastbound U.S. 60 on- and off-ramps at Mill Avenue

If you’re heading directly toward south Tempe or Chandler from the West Valley, ADOT recommends bypassing the closure by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard. If you’re traveling from downtown Phoenix or Sky Harbor, ADOT recommends using the eastbound U.S. 60 or eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.

I-17 Northbound

I-17 north will close between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road for the pavement improvement project from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. The on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will also close. ADOT recommends using SR 51 north to Loop 101 west as an alternate freeway route. I-17 north drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure.

U.S. 60 Eastbound

U.S. 60 east will close between Val Vista Drive and Power Road in Mesa for the pavement improvement project from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. ADOT recommended detours include the EB Loop 202 Red Mountain or Santan freeways. Local traffic can detour along EB Baseline Rd or Southern Ave.

Loop 303 Westbound

Loop 303 west will close between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from interchange construction from Saturday at 5 a.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m. ADOT’s suggested detour is using SR 74 west to southbound Lake Pleasant Pkwy to travel beyond closure.

