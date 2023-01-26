Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky

King of the wild blue sky Jerry Foster has been enjoying retirement. Currently, he's a hospice patient and wants to take to the skies one more time.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.

The retired pilot is currently a hospice patient and one of his wishes was to fly around the valley once again. Hospice of the Valley worked with a friend of his to make that wish come true for him, and Arizona’s Family was with Jerry out in Scottsdale before he took to the skies.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Milwaukee man gifted with car thanks to generous donors
Happy Hour Spots: Valle Luna in Chandler
Here's how the City of Glendale is preparing for big business ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Valle Luna (3 Valley locations) offers happy hour from 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12-6...
Happy Hour Spots: Get a basket of tacos, spinach con queso, wings and more