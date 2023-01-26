One hospitalized after serious wreck closes Thunderbird Road in Peoria

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police say to expect major delays along Thunderbird Road in Peoria throughout Thursday morning as detectives work a serious crash.

According to officers, the two-vehicle crash happened on Thunderbird Road near 91st Avenue. Photos shared by crews on the scene showed crime scene tape blocking traffic in all four directions at the intersection. Eastbound and Westbound traffic was closed along Thunderbird between Loop 101 and 91st Avenue. No specific details surrounding the crash have been released, but Peoria police say one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate commute as the closure is expected to extend into the early afternoon hours Click/tap here for live First Alert Traffic update

