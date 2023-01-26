One dead, another hospitalized in rollover on SR-51 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say a man is dead and another is fighting for his life after their car rolled over on the SR-51 freeway late Wednesday night.

According to authorities, a car was traveling southbound after 10 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the car and crashed near the Northern Avenue off-ramp. Both men were taken to the hospital where one was pronounced dead while the other remained in critical condition. At this time, DPS has not released the name of the victim.

The freeway reopened just before 5 a.m. It’s unclear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash. An investigation is still underway.

