Man organizes fundraiser to buy car for friend in need

Meet Ronnie, a 61-year-old Milwaukee man who was left without a reliable ride when his truck was vandalized late last year.

Ronnie still had to go to work, so he’s been getting a lift from friends. Or he’ll walk to work, four hours from his house.

His prayers were recently answered when a man named Caleb Nickel came to the rescue by raising money so he could buy another car. Thanks to social media and explaining Ronnie’s situation, donors gave $30,000 in just three days! “I told him to get something brand new, just the nicest thing you can get,” Caleb said.

“I didn’t need that much,” Ronnie said of the generous donation. “It was more than what I would need.” Ronnie said he only needed about half of that money to get a reliable car and that the rest of the funds should be used to help others. So the remainder was donated to three Milwaukee-area charities.

Not only did Caleb and donors do Something Good, Ronnie did, too.

