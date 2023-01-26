Your Life
Happy Hour Spots: Get a basket of tacos, spinach con queso, wings and more

Valle Luna (3 Valley locations) offers happy hour from 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12-6 p.m. on Saturdays.(Arizona's Family)
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) There are plenty of places around the Valley to pick up a quick bite or something to drink, but not all happy hours are the same. So we’re here to feature to some of the best deals out there across Phoenix and around the Valley. This week, a Mexican restaurant with three area locations, including Chandler.

Valle Luna

Obliviously, Arizona has a ton of Mexican restaurants but not all of them have killer happy hour deals! Valle Luna does, and this suggestion came to us via viewer. So be sure to keep those recommendations coming! Let’s get into it. They offer a happy hour Monday through Friday from 3-7 p.m. and it’s extended 12-6 p.m. on Saturdays. The $6 tier serves up a cheese crisp, cantina nachos, basket of tacos (3) or spinach con queso dip. We’re off to a good start! The $8 level brings chicken tenders, eight mini burros and a mini-Mexican pizza with tomato, green onion, cheese, guac, jalapeno cream cheese and your choice of beef or chicken. For $9, you can get something a bit heartier during happy hour. Be sure to check out Valle Luna’s LunaSix, with three mini tacos and three mini fried bean burros or their mini taco basket. They offer ten wings for $12.50, which is $1.25 each, and not a bad deal these days. If you want a sample of everything, check out the Vallitos & Lunitas for $12. It comes with a combo of 12 mini red, green, bean burros and mini beef flautas. It comes with guac, sour cream and spicy bean dip. They also offer some good deals on 19-oz. margaritas for $6.50. Happy hour is only available in the cantina. Valle Luna has three Phoenix-area locations in Chandler and the north Valley.

Happy Hour 3-7 p.m. Mon-Fri, 12-6 p.m. Sat

1949 W. Ray Rd., Chandler

3336 W. Bell Rd., Phoenix

16048 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Check out our other recommendations here. Do you know of a great spot with happy hour deals that won’t break the bank? Let me know by emailing Ian.Schwartz@azfamily.com.

