Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps at Phoenix-area eatery health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Jan. 25, 2023:
Mellow Mushroom Pizza - 1665 S. Stapley Dr, Mesa
3 violations
- Salami and Shredded cheese not kept cold enough
- Dishwasher not cleaning properly
Green Corner - 1065 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler
3 violations
- Front staff handling phone - then ready to eat food
- Cooked chicken in same container as raw chicken
ATL Wings - 5041 W. Thomas Rd, Phoenix
3 violations
- Wings not cooling properly
- Refrigerator not working properly
Eggstasy - 2430 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler
4 violations
- Employee cutting lettuce with bare hands
- Raw pork sausage and raw fish stored above corned beef
- Pre-made french toast not date marked
Fuku Sushi - 5538 N. 7th Street, Phoenix
4 violations
- Employee handling raw chicken - then ready to eat food
- Eggs stored above cooked pork
- Fried rice not cooling properly
Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores
- Cheese N Stuff - 5042 N Central Ave, Phoenix 85012
- Jack in the Box - 942 E. Broadway Road, Tempe 85282
- Tea Light Cafe 7000 E. Mayo Blvd, Phoenix 85054
- AFC Sushi - 10773 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale 85254
- Panda Express, 13880 W. Camelback Rd, Litchfield Park 85340
- Richi’s Diner - 15609 W. Bell Road, Surprise, 85374
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.