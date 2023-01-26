Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps at Phoenix-area eatery health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Jan. 25, 2023:

Mellow Mushroom Pizza - 1665 S. Stapley Dr, Mesa

3 violations

Salami and Shredded cheese not kept cold enough

Dishwasher not cleaning properly

Green Corner - 1065 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler

3 violations

Front staff handling phone - then ready to eat food

Cooked chicken in same container as raw chicken

ATL Wings - 5041 W. Thomas Rd, Phoenix

3 violations

Wings not cooling properly

Refrigerator not working properly

Eggstasy - 2430 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler

4 violations

Employee cutting lettuce with bare hands

Raw pork sausage and raw fish stored above corned beef

Pre-made french toast not date marked

Fuku Sushi - 5538 N. 7th Street, Phoenix

4 violations

Employee handling raw chicken - then ready to eat food

Eggs stored above cooked pork

Fried rice not cooling properly

Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores

Cheese N Stuff - 5042 N Central Ave, Phoenix 85012

Jack in the Box - 942 E. Broadway Road, Tempe 85282

Tea Light Cafe 7000 E. Mayo Blvd, Phoenix 85054

AFC Sushi - 10773 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale 85254

Panda Express, 13880 W. Camelback Rd, Litchfield Park 85340

Richi’s Diner - 15609 W. Bell Road, Surprise, 85374

