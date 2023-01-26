College baseball player accused of killing javelina with a bat in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a college baseball player is facing charges after hitting a javelina in the head with a baseball bat and killing it in Surprise last week. Police received a video of 20-year-old Roger Henry Alexander reportedly hitting the javelina in the head near Waddell Road and Bullard Avenue the night of Jan. 18. Court documents say the Snapchat video shows a car parked with its headlights on, blinding the javelina, when Alexander gets out. He then goes up to the wild animal and swings the bat full force at its head, knocking it over. The javelina begins seizing, and Alexander turns toward the camera smiling and laughing, court paperwork says. Police confirmed that the javelina died.

Officers identified Alexander from the video, and he was taken into custody at a home near Litchfield and Greenway roads on Wednesday evening. Police asked Alexander why he hit the javelina, and he said he thought they were a “nuisance animal,” so he didn’t think it mattered, according to court documents. Investigators said he also admitted what he did was wrong and was sorry. He was booked on two counts of animal cruelty.

Alexander is a baseball player at Ottawa University in Surprise. The school sent a statement to Arizona’s Family:

“We have investigated the situation and communicated with officials from Arizona Fish and Wildlife, as well as, the Surprise Police Department. We regret that any one of our student-athletes were involved in this action but we are handling it properly and privately. Ottawa University will always hold its students to a high standard as we work and serve in the community we live.”

