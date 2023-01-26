Buckeye pet rescue organizer wins Pay It Forward award

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We Pay It Forward in the Buckeye to Sarah Taylor who runs Community Paws, an organization that helps other non-profit animal rescues.

Tammy Johnson, who nominated Taylor, said, “She and her team are so valuable. We are overwhelmed with animals right now. You know you can count on people like her.” Local rescues survive by donations and that’s where Sarah and her team of volunteers come in. With help from Chewy distribution, they deliver food every other Saturday to many groups in the West Valley.

We walked up to Taylor and Johnson said, “We have a little surprise for you, because we hear your pretty awesome. I have $500 for you and Community Paws. Myself and other nonprofits are very appreciative of what you do. We thank you, well thank you very much.” Sarah replied, “I wasn’t expecting this.”

Taylor started community paws in 2014 and the work she and her team do for other rescues is valuable. It’s hard work, but Taylor and her volunteers do all they can to help. “Somebody needs to. The need out there right now is dire. There are so many animals that need help. There’s so many rescues that are trying to make ends meet,” said Taylor. If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, you can fill out a nomination on our community page.

