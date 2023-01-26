Blustery day ahead in Phoenix; plan on sunny skies for the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A sunny but windy day is ahead for Arizona. For the Valley, chilly morning temperatures in the 30s will warm to the low 60s this afternoon under clear skies. Look for northerly and northeasterly winds of between 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting to 35 miles per hour.

Windy conditions are also likely in the high country today, making already cold temperatures feel even colder. The winds are being driven by a dry weather disturbance moving through today. This system will also keep temperatures below average in our region.

Heading into the weekend, look for mostly sunny skies and continued dry weather for Saturday and Sunday, with slightly warmer weather expected Sunday. Valley highs will be in the upper 60s. By Sunday night, slight rain chances enter the picture. The next winter storm looks likely to impact the state with rain, snow, and another drop in temperatures next Monday and Tuesday.

We’ll keep you updated as the storm gets closer.

