Zoni Girls is a black-owned business embracing skate culture and fashion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- Zoni Girls is a black-owned, family-owned, women’s skatewear boutique started by three sisters with a passion for fashion and shredding. They strive to enhance skate culture through inclusivity and inspiration. Inspiring the community to feel confident in their skin, style and skates. They say looking good helps you feel good! They want their customers to not only be balanced on their wheels... but balanced in their minds and bodies too. When you strap on your Zoni armor, you’re ready to take on whatever life throws your way. Living the Zoni Lifestyle is a constant reminder to be true to yourself, to practice positive self-talk, and to remember that there is only one you!

You can find Zoni Girls every 2nd Sunday at Tempe’s 2nd Sundays on Mill Ave. They set up a huge skate rink for rentals or you can bring your own skates. They also have a 2nd booth where they sell cool skatewear and accessories.

The Zoni girls consist of 3 sisters: Paige (25), Tashi (24), and Sasha (17). They each use their unique talents to contribute to the business. This is all while CEO Paige has been battling stomach, uterine, and brain cancer for the past 6 months. She’s been doing chemotherapy while still working on the business and events. Her most recent prognosis shows that the stomach and uterus cancer is in remission but her brain tumor persists.

Zoni Girls has a new location in Tempe where they plan to build a skate ramp and sell their stylish skate merch. They plan to be open in February or March but you can find them at pop-ups around the Valley and on Mill Ave now.

Zoni Girls

704 S. Myrtle Ave. Tempe AZ | WEBSITE: zonigirls.com | Instagram | Facebook

