Rick Ross, Flo Rida & Tyga to perform for Big Game Fiesta on Phoenix’s High Street

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A big game deserves a big celebration, and now you can add yet another event coming to the Valley.

The Big Game Fiesta is bringing over Rick Ross, Flo Rida & Tyga for three iconic nights on the city’s northside.

Situated along 54th Street and Deer Valley Road brings along an eclectic experience in an otherwise quiet piece of suburbia, the High Street retail, and entertainment district. With the Super Bowl just days away, organizers say that they are bringing that big energy up north. “The event will boast Arizona’s longest bar (200 feet long!), the Valley’s largest dance floor, and smart lighting to entertain thousands each evening,” they wrote in a news release.

Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday at BigGameFiesta.com and by calling 602-244-8444. Ticket prices start at $130 for general admission and $280 for VIP. All tickets include admission and event parking. Three-day GA passes are also available for only $250.

Full lineup:

Rick Ross - Thursday, February 9

Flo Rida - Friday, February 10

Tyga - Saturday, February 11

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.