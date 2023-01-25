Your Life
Phoenix officer who was shot multiple times honored at Phoenix Suns game

Tyler Moldovan continues his road to recovery
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:31 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer who defied the odds was honored during Tuesday night’s Phoenix Suns game at Footprint Center.

Ofc. Tyler Moldovan was shot eight times, including once to the head, in December 2021 while searching for a suspect. Arizona’s Family has previously brought you stories about his recovery.

His story, nothing short of a miracle, has inspired thousands after mesmerizing doctors who didn’t think he would pull through because of the extent of his injuries. In March of last year, Moldovan could squeeze and lift his hand, pick up weighted bean bags, throw a ball across the hallway and ride a stationary bike. Last June, Moldovan returned home after spending those months in a rehabilitation facility.

And now, Arizona’s Family was there as Moldovan was honored during the Phoenix Suns’ First Responders night. Check the video in the player above.

