Permanent bracelets now trending in 2023′s new trends

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With every year comes new trends, and this one you’ve likely seen on social media.

Many individuals are starting to get their bracelets, anklets and sometimes even rings welded permanently together for life. Some say it’s helpful to make sure you don’t lose your special accessories. “It’s a claspless bracelet that you don’t have to take off,” Jenny Melissa Rodriguez, owner and jewelry designer at Pure Life Jewelry, said. “We have gold-filled, sterling silver...I do offer solid 14K gold, but you can shower with them and go into the pool.”

The welding happens with just a little “zap” to the metal that seals the bracelet. If you need to take off the welded bracelet, removal is possible at Pure Life. “You can come back in the studio and we can take it off for you here,” Rodriguez said. “There’s a protective sheet that goes under your wrist and in just 2 seconds, the bracelet is welded.”

If you want a welded piece of jewelry for yourself, a $20 deposit is required and you can either walk in or make an appointment online! Click here to learn more.

