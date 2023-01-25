Your Life
March of Dimes raising money for more than 85 years for moms and babies

On April 30, the March for Babies is coming to Chase Field in Phoenix!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The March of Dimes is celebrating more than 85 years of raising money for mothers and babies. One in every 10 babies is born prematurely, and the March wants to ensure every baby has a healthy start.

In Arizona, the March of Dimes says that 10% of all babies born here are preterm, earning us their letter grade of C. The organization is seeking $1.85 million through a fundraiser. Shadie Tofigh, director of maternal infant health for March of Dimes Arizona, said that President Roosevelt founded the group, originally intended to combat the spread of polio.

The former president’s birthday is Feb. 30, so the March hopes to honor him through the fundraiser. “Our legacy has continued from our days with the polio vaccine. We funded the research that saved millions of lives,” Tofigh said. “Right now, these funds will support our lifesaving research, our education we provide to moms and families, and also healthcare professionals.”

Want to get involved and donate to the fund? Click here! April 30 is this year’s March for Babies at 9 a.m. at Chase Field so mark those calendars!

