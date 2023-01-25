Man in critical condition after three-car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after a crash involving three cars on Tuesday evening. Police arrived near 48th Street and Apollo Road, just south of Southern Avenue, and found one man trapped inside a car. Firefighters were able to get the man out, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash happened near 48th Street and Apollo Road, just south of Southern Avenue. (Arizona's Family)

Officers didn’t say if anyone else was hurt. All traffic north and southbound along 48th street is blocked as police investigate what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.