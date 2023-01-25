Man arrested after deadly shooting last week in west Phoenix

Your Life
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man who reportedly shot and killed a man last week near Indian School Road and 83rd Avenue in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say that a then 19-year-old Robert Hernandez was sitting in the back of a vehicle with some other men while they met up with 18-year-old Aaron Hernandez. While the men were in the vehicle, a shooting occurred and Aaron died at the scene while another passenger was wounded. Robert was injured during the gunfire but was picked up by someone and dropped off at a nearby hospital.

Officers responded to the hospital on reports of a person with a gunshot wound, and soon after investigators learned Robert had two outstanding felony warrants. Robert was arrested at the hospital and now faces various charges, including first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, weapons and explosives, and probation violation.

