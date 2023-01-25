Your Life
Guy Fieri to bring ‘Flavortown’ Tailgate to Glendale; performances by DIPLO & LOCASH

It all kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. right next to State Farm Stadium.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Food Network star and beloved foodie Guy Fieri is bringing his own Big Game party to the town, delivering it all.

Dubbed “America’s favorite food personality,” the restauranteur is bringing what they’re calling the largest culinary event in town leading up to the Super Bowl’s kickoff. Introducing “Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate Presented by Cash App,” the event is slated to host a sleuth of restaurant pop-ups, bars, musical performances, and even a Taste of Phoenix. About 10,000 guests are expected at the event.

“Flavortown is coming to Arizona for the big game. Everything you’d want in a music festival and a food festival combined to create the ultimate tailgate for 10,000!! Killer food, plenty of drinks, Diplo, LOCASH…it doesn’t get much better than that. Let’s go,” Guy Fieri said.

It all kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. right next to State Farm Stadium. Admission is free and VIP tickets provide free food & beverage curated by Guy with front-row views of the mainstage and more! That experience is all in partnership with Wynn Nightlife. With inflation on the rise, Cash App will provide 25% off all food and beverages if you use the app. To check out the entire lineup, visit www.GuysFlavortownTailgate.com.

