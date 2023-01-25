First Alert Weather Day for another Freeze Warning in Phoenix; windy night ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -First Alert: It’s another cold morning across Arizona, with a Freeze Warning in effect until 9am. Valley temperatures are in the 30s this morning under clear skies with light winds. Later today, look for sunshine and temperatures to climb to the low 60s.

Up next, a weather disturbance brushes by Arizona, creating some windy weather starting tonight and continuing through Thursday. Look for 10-20 mile per hour northerly winds in the Valley during that timeframe. In the high country, the winds will make already cold temperatures feel even more brutal on Thursday.

The winds should ease up Friday and our weather pattern looks to stay dry, quiet and slightly warmer over the weekend. Valley highs will climb to the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.

By Sunday night, our next storm system is approaching Arizona. At this point, rain and snow looks possible across the state both Monday and Tuesday, with another drop in temperatures likely as well. We’ll keep you updated on the timing and likely precipitation amounts as we get closer.

